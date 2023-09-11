‘Scream’ It is one of the most popular horror sagas in the world and this year the sixth installment premiered, starring again Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera. However, one fact that left his fans intrigued is that Neve Campbell, the actress who played the main character and with whom the franchise started, did not return. This was not approved by one of the creators of ‘Scream’, who is asking him to return to the movies with his character Sidney Prescott.

The ‘Scream’ saga has 6 films. Photo: Paramount Pictures

What did the ‘Scream’ co-creator say about Neve Campbell?

In the absence of Neve Campbell In the movie ‘Scream 6’, one of the creators of the saga directed by Wes Craven spoke out about it and disagreed: “I know her well. I love her and I adore her. What she made of her is great for her,” he said. Kevin Williamson. “I love everyone involved in ‘Scream’ and All I can say is pay him the money. Yes, they heard it. That’s what I would do. I would give it to him,” she added.

This statement is due to the fact that the studio that produced the last ‘Scream’ film offered Campbell a salary below what his contribution is worth throughout the franchise, so he decided to step aside and not participate.

Where to watch the ‘Scream’ saga?

All ‘Scream’ movies can be seen streaming. Photo: Paramount Pictures

The ‘Scream’ saga can be seen streaming through the platform Paramount+. On this service, all films about Ghostface are available exclusively. However, ‘Scream 5’ can also be seen on Netflix from Saturday, September 9 and the sixth installment is in Star+.