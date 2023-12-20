Exit! Group 5 has been sweeping ticket sales for their concert at the National Stadium on April 6, even selling out pre-sale tickets in 29 minutes. Therefore, when there are still more than 10 thousand people in a virtual queue dreaming of seeing the band live, Teleticket confirmed that another show will be held on April 5 at the same venue.

Will Group 5 appear for two days in a row at the National Stadium?

Group 5 swept ticket sales for their recital at the National Stadium. More than 10 thousand people were in a virtual queue to access one of the coveted tickets to the show. However, the venue only has capacity for 40,000 people and tickets quickly ran out.

This did not discourage fans who demanded that Teleticket enable another Group 5 date. The band's followers made their regrets felt on social networks and were heard.

Group 5 announces new date at the National Stadium. Photo: Teleticket

At 1:07 p.m., just over two hours after ticket sales began, Teleticket pampered the entire anxious public and confirmed that a second concert will be held at the National Stadium, one day before the first, on April 5, 2024.

People waiting for a ticket will be able to access tickets for the new date in a few minutes.

These are the prices for the Group 5 concert

Teleticket made official the price list for the Group 5 concert at the National Stadium. These range between 48.50 soles and 394.50 soles. In addition, if you bought tickets in advance, you could access a 10% discount with any payment method.