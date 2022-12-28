Playground Games has decided to give afree car to the players of Forza Horizon 5 as a gift at the end of 2022, to celebrate overcoming the challenges proposed by the developers to the gamer community: it is the Lamborghini Sián RoadsterLet’s see how to download it.

As referenced in Playground Games’ tweet, “thanks to the generosity of the Forza Horizon 5 community,” the 2020 Lamborghini Sián Roadster was unlocked for all players as this year’s “Secret Santa” reward.

According to the developers, it is the “most powerful Lamborghini to date”. To get the hypercar in question you have to go to the section of Gifts within the Message Center in order to unlock it. At this point, the Lamborghini will be part of our garage, with the possibility of using it immediately.

In the meantime, we are awaiting the Playground Games programs for Forza Horizon in 2022, after a year truly full of content, events and various expansions that have always kept the world of Forza Horizon 5 alive and its community active.

Meanwhile, we are also getting close to the release of Forza Motorsport, the eighth installment in the Turn10 simulation series which is set to relaunch the series as a full-fledged reboot, developed specifically for Xbox Series X|S. While waiting for a release date, we know that the game should arrive in the first half of 2023 based on what was reported during the last E3. Playground Games is also busy developing the new Fable.