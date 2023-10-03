It seems that life, God and Brunette They are not going to give him the pleasure in 2024 Cecilia Covarrubias to achieve the candidacy for her new re-election as a local deputy. That is if she voluntarily responds to the call that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya made to the legislators who already have two consecutive terms in the State Congress. The deputy is the only one in Ahome who is in that circumstance. However, even if she does not do it motu proprio, many consider that if Rocha Moya has already said that, he is going to try to impose it when defining the candidacies in Morena. There was no shortage of those who said that Rocha Moya is already opening the space to others and they do not doubt that it is more than one of those who “palmed” from ex-priists, expanists and ex-emecists to join Morena and Claudia Sheinbaum’s project , virtual presidential candidate of Morena. The effect of this was a disaster, but the bet still stands.

After departure of the now ex-priists, the state president of the PRI, Paola Garate, gives no respite to “the traitors” neither to the Morena leadership nor to the Morena state government. And at this juncture he is being supported by two Ahomenses: the general secretary of the party, Bernardino Antelo Esper, and the national delegate of the tricolor in Sinaloa, Alvaro Ruelas Echave. Yesterday, they appeared at a press conference, along with others, with Gárate in which they sent the message of unity and “took hard” on different issues, such as the case of the re-election of Ricardo Madrid as president of the Congress Board of Directorssecurity and others.

How was it predictable from the start, for quite a few the passist councilor Ramon Salmeron lost the debate with the councilor Carlos Roberto Valle Saracho. Even though Salmerón was right in his accusation that Valle Saracho was a traitor, he could not avoid “the poisoned dart” that Valle Saracho fired at him: he did not explain why he was accused of being a traitor for hanging out with Morena if they, the PAS, they were supporting Adán Augusto López for Morena’s presidential candidacy! And this is where Salmerón and the other PAS leaders get tangled.

There are some in the rural area of Home who begin to visualize that Baltazar Valdez Armentía He is the only one who at this moment could give the electoral battle to the Morena candidate for the local council for that electoral district. It is the Third Electoral District, in which César Guerrero wants to repeat. This will look bad if the leaders of the opposition alliance manage to tie the candidacy with Valdez Armentía. And not just Guerrero but any candidate that Morena puts forward in that electoral district. The producers are very hurt, including the Morenistas themselves.

Fear does not walk on a donkey. After Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros adjusted his cabinet in part because some believed he was scheduled for 2024, two officials now notified him to attend the Morena course this weekend. According to the mayor, now there were no surprises. So it has to do.