UpdateGirl blackmailer Gianni de W. finally dared to show himself in court in Breda on Tuesday, where several of his 172 victims showed up again. During the previous two pro forma hearings (not yet substantive), he chose to remain in his cell ‘because of all the attention to the case’. Today the victims could see and hear the man who held them in his grasp from behind his PC, sometimes for months. “That was tough.”