Marina Seresesky (‘The Open Door’, ‘The Never Seen’), began filming on January 7 in Buenos Aires on her third feature film, ‘Emezca el baile’, a Hispanic-Argentine co-production, centered around a dance partner of tangos, the most recognized in a glorious past, which today survive between poverty and oblivion.

Starring Darío Grandinetti and Mercedes Morán, it also has Jorge Marrale and Pastora Vega. With a script by the director herself, ‘Emezca el baile’ tells the story of Carlos and Margarita, who were the most famous and recognized tango couple of their time. Today, little and nothing remains of that splendor, of that passion that led them to share scenarios, trips and life… Carlos lives in Madrid, enjoying the second chance that life has given him, and Margarita lives in Buenos Aires immersed in in poverty and oblivion, but with that sarcastic and rogue humor that has always characterized her. Together with their inseparable friend Pichuquito, the couple begins a journey from the city of Carlos Gardel to the foot of the Andes mountain range in search of answers, which will confront them with their memories, their fears, but above all their true desires. .

«The film, with tango as the main protagonist, talks about characters who, in their own way, are going to find what they really are. It is a very personal film because it talks about things that interest me and touch a lot, which I usually talk about in my other projects, like going back to the essence”, said Marina Seresesky, born in Buenos Aires although she has lived in Madrid for the last 24 years , affirms that she is very satisfied with this story “of two very old men”.

The screenplay for this dramatic comedy in the form of a road movie was awarded the Julio Alejandro SGAE Screenplay Award in 2017. It is a co-production between Spain and Argentina by Meridional Producciones (Spain), Oeste Films (Mendoza), Patagonik and Room 1520 ( Buenos Aires), El Gato Verde Producciones, Áralan Films (Spain), Sur Films (Mendoza) and Reina de Pike (Rosario), which has the support of the Community of Madrid and the Ibermedia Program, plus the support of the Argentine INCAA.

The film, wrapped in tango as its theme, will feature Escalandrum, a prestigious Argentine musical group led by Daniel Pipi Piazzolla and Nicolás Guerschberg, great references in the genre, who will be in charge of the soundtrack. Filming takes place mainly in Argentina, between Buenos Aires, Rosario, and Mendoza, but his team will also move to Madrid in February to finish filming in the last week of the month.