Designed entirely in Turin by Davide Cannata and Antonino Barone in the headquarters of Design Group Icon for Micro Mobility Systems, the new electric car Microlino 2.0 was nominated Car of the Year 2021 from Chicago Athenaeum, where a prestigious Museum of Architecture and Design is located. The same institution had also awarded it the Good Design Award 2021, along with brands of the caliber of Ferrari and Hyundai. “The amazing fully electric Retro Bubble Car – said the architecture critic Christian Narkiewicz-Laine – it is not only sustainable, but it is also incredibly beautiful and extremely pleasant, it brings liveliness and fun back into the imagination of urban mobility“.

The car, first presented at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, is comprised of a lightweight aluminum body with a reinforced steel door and independent suspension on all four wheels. With room for two adults and three cases of beer, can be recharged with a normal domestic socket in just 4 hours. Thanks to its large front door and size it only needs a third of the parking space of a normal car.

Equipped with a 25 horsepower engine, the two-seater is offered in three versions: Urban with 6 kWh battery, Dolce with 10.5 kWh battery and Competizione with 14 kWh battery. These versions will allow you to travel 90, 170 and 230 km respectively, allowing the bubble car to exceed the range of some much larger electric models currently on the market. He cannot go on the motorway given his maximum speed (90 per hour), but obviously that would not be his ideal size. With presumably great pride for the creators, Microlino has been defined “iPad from the world of mobility“Because it is neither a motorcycle nor a car, having re-proposed something ancient (the small car) in an electric key.

Production of the Microlino 2.0 began in the second half of 2021. Overall, the car has been improved in many respects from the very first design. For example, the side line of the windows has been raised with thinner A-pillars, for better visibility, without sacrificing anything in terms of design. The vehicle also got a little taller for better headroom inside, without sacrificing proportions. Compared to the previous version, the rear track has been increased for technical reasons and the rear design has been completely changed. It now comes with a premium LED light bar that also includes all the mandatory functions (flashing lights, brake lights, parking lights), creating a smooth and clean rear. Inside, its designers opted for a bench that comfortably seats two people and a simple yet intuitive user interface with a head-up display and a touchbar that houses all the necessary functions. Apart from the gearbox, there are no buttons in the Microlino 2.0.