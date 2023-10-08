Sunday, October 8, 2023, 11:02 p.m.



The Department of Open Government, Economic Promotion and Employment will receive a subsidy of 24,500 euros from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (‘Next Generation’ funds) to develop a training program on digitalization from which a hundred neighbors will benefit.

The Consistory will thus be integrated into the state network of Digital Training Centers in local entities, through this training action that will consist of seven editions (one per month) of 30 hours each, which will result in 280 hours. A group of 15 people will participate in each edition, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 105 people.

This program, which will begin in the first months of 2024, will be taught in two training classrooms that will be in the Local Development Agency (Azarbe de Papel Street) and in the Training and Employment Initiatives Center (La Fica).

It is aimed at all people registered in the municipality of Murcia over 16 years of age, and who belong to the following preferred groups: women, unemployed people, people over 45 years of age, people with disabilities and people belonging to single-parent households. The objective is for participating students to obtain training in digital enabling technologies, communication and collaboration, digital content creation, network security and problem solving. In addition to the subsidy of 24,500 euros received from the ‘Next Generation’ funds, the City Council will contribute 49,500 euros, indicate municipal sources.