APeople in Paris have been waiting for this friendly gesture for a long time. Chancellor Olaf Scholz will take President Emmanuel Macron to his favorite places in Hamburg next Monday and Tuesday. So far, the often stormy Frenchman has not warmed up to the cool Hanseatic. In German-French relations, good personal relationships between the most important decision-makers are more important than ever. The cabinet meeting in Hamburg offers the opportunity to get closer.

Trying out a new conversation format is tantamount to a renewed show of trust. It requires French ministers in particular to be willing to experiment. So far, people in Paris have followed the disputes within the traffic light coalition, which were more or less resolved in closed meetings, with a mixture of curiosity and shaking of the head. The lack of a clear course in Berlin on important issues such as energy, migration or arms issues contributes significantly to the current difficulties in German-French relations.

But the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has also opened up trenches that were long thought to have been filled up. Although Berlin and Paris agree to support Ukraine in its fight for survival against Russian imperialism, the joint strategic debate on the European security order is not making any progress. As commander-in-chief of the armed forces of a nuclear power, Macron certainly has different scope for action than the Chancellor. Nevertheless, the Franco-German dialogue on security issues falls far short of the expectations that were last raised in the Aachen Treaty in 2019.

The joint armament projects such as the FCAS combat aircraft system or the MGCS main battle tank are becoming increasingly unpopular in Berlin, without any clear communication about this with Paris. At the same time, there is an awkward silence in Sahel politics, as if France cannot be expected to learn the first lessons from the failure of stabilization efforts. The high toll that France paid in its military operations must not be an excuse to omit the error analysis.







What place does France have in the alliance?

It seems as if the federal government is postponing the goal of European sovereignty until better times. The Bundeswehr’s special assets are largely used to deepen the close ties of interests with the American protecting power. When it comes to German procurement decisions, the question of whether this will strengthen European cohesion takes a back seat. The German European Sky Shield initiative, the development of a European air defense system without France and Poland, is an example of this. There is nothing to stop Germany from establishing itself as NATO’s European hub with close integration of the armed forces of smaller partners such as the Netherlands or Norway. However, this positioning raises the question of what place remains for NATO partner France. So far there has been silence about this in Berlin, which explains the discontent in Paris.

Of all people, the traffic light government, which has written the goal of a federal state of Europe into the coalition agreement, is finding it difficult to come up with a blueprint for the future of Europe. This also applies to the energy debate. The reform of the European electricity market is about how the EU positions itself against the USA, which is increasingly acting in a protectionist manner in its industrial policy, and the state-capitalist China. The German debate so far has been about possible competitive advantages for France that could arise from the availability of cheap nuclear power.

The overall picture of the tense relationship also includes the fact that Germany has lost its appeal in Europe. Nowhere is this felt more strongly than in France, where German successes were long considered an absolute benchmark. But the German economic model has become disenchanted for many French people. In the press and in several books there is a reckoning with the German energy transition, which has made Europe dependent on Russian gas supplies. A new look is also directed at the export nation Germany, whose dependence on China is meeting with growing criticism. Another alarm sign is that the focus of foreign cultural policy is shifting to the east and three Goethe Institutes in France are closing. This threatens to increase the mutual speechlessness, which Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer warned about as guest of honor in Paris on German Unity Day.