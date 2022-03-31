A man has died this Thursday in a traffic accident in Bullas in which five people were injured. The events took place around 5:30 p.m., according to recorded calls from 112 in the Region of Murcia to report the incident.

The work van in which they were traveling left the RM-15 road, at PK38, in the municipality of Bullas. The vehicle was left on the service road with several people trapped inside. One of those affected was ejected from the vehicle, remaining unconscious.

Members of the Bullas Local Police, Civil Guard, four ambulances from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergency Management Department (a Mobile Emergency Unit, an ambulance from the Emergency Service and two non-assistance ambulances) were dispatched to the scene of the incident. Also, Firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium of the Mlurcia Region, road maintenance personnel and Bullas Civil Protection.