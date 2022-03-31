Guerrero.- The violence does not stop in Guerrero, this morning six human heads were found on top of a parked car in the municipality of Chilapa.

According to the strong images spread on social networks at least six human heads can be seen on a black vehicle located on Eucaria Apreza Boulevard.

The police sources were alerted this morning at 6:45 a.m. by the report that there were heads at the entrance of the road, in front of the La Virgen road.

The human remains were found in black plastic bags. and transparent inside the vehicle type Pointer, gray color.

Police officers went to the scene to confirm the terrible finding and the site was secured to continue with the respective investigations.

on the spot too a canvas was found with a threatening message. According to local media, the victims could be people who were deprived of their liberty on Saturday in Chilapa. However, so far the victims are unknown and they were transferred by personnel from the Forensic Medical Service.

According to the statement from the Attorney General of the State of Guerrero, it was reported that the corresponding investigation was initiated for the crime of qualified homicide to the detriment of 6 people.