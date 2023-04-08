NAfter a shot was fired in Asperg in Baden-Württemberg, an 18-year-old died. Another 18-year-old man suffered serious injuries on Saturday night, as the police in Ludwigsburg announced on Saturday morning.

After witnesses reported shots shortly before 1 a.m., the police found the lifeless 18-year-old and the seriously injured man in a gravel parking lot. The police searched for the perpetrators over a wide area, including with a helicopter. The injured were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The circumstances of the crime are so far unclear, it said. The police and rescue services went out on a large-scale operation during the night. The police are looking for witnesses who can provide information about the crime and possible escaped vehicles.