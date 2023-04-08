Attack in Tel Aviv, cars against crowds: Italian Alessandro Parini killed

A car crashed into pedestrians on Tel Aviv’s waterfront. Gunshots were also heard. The Italian Alessandro Parini is dead. As confirmed by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, two other Italians were injured “but they are not serious”.

Islamic Jihad said in a statement that the attack was a “natural and legitimate response to the occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian people”. Haaretz reports it. The alleged perpetrator of the attack was shot dead by the police and is believed to be an Israeli Arab from Kafr Qassem. The Israeli media reported it. The man would have shot at least two people. Some were also run over by the attacker with the car in which he was travelling.

Among those injured in the attack in Tel Aviv, three are in fair condition, including a 74-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. The other two people a 50-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were slightly injured. Haartez brings it back. After the attack in Tel Aviv, Benyamin Netanyahu ordered the recall of all forces of the border police reserve. The Israeli prime minister also asked the army to mobilize more units to respond to the terrorist attacks that have taken place in Israel in the past few hours.

Tajani: “Terrorism of Islamic origin”

“My personal condolences and those of the government to the family, it is difficult to talk to a father who loses a 35-year-old son. Just this morning I spoke with Minister Cohen to express solidarity after the attacks of recent days. There is a risk of escalation” , affirms the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, on Tg1 speaking of the attack in Tel Aviv.

“This morning’s attack, that of this evening, a terrorism of Islamic origin that is raising the tone of the clash. We firmly condemn what happened, the victim is an Italian, an innocent victim, we can only use words of great firmness. The foreign ministry’s crisis unit is available to all Italian citizens”, adds the minister.

There Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, expressed deep condolences for the death of our compatriot and closeness to the victim’s family, to the wounded, and solidarity with the State of Israel for the cowardly attack that hit it. Meloni and the government are in contact with the Israeli authorities to follow up on updates and the possible involvement of other Italian citizens in the attack.

Israel: Alessandro Parini, who is the victim of the attack

He had arrived in Tel Aviv on the morning of Friday 7 April, for a short vacation with friends. On the seafront of the Israeli city he found death which materialized in a car launched at full speed against passers-by. This is how the 35-year-old Roman lawyer, Alessandro Parini, passed away. His resume, published on the website of the law firm for which he worked, speaks of an exemplary boy and student who was distinguishing himself in his profession. Alessandro Parini, born in 1987, graduated with honors from the Luiss “Guido Carli” University of Rome in 2011, with a thesis in administrative and tax law on administrative law agreements in the tax collection phase.

Since his legal practice he began collaborating with an international law firm. In 2019 he obtained a PhD in public law at the University of Rome “Tor Vergata” with a thesis on “Competition and public procurement: between free enterprise and support for SMEs”. Active in both litigation and out-of-court assistance, he deals with administrative and regulatory law, in particular public procurement law, competition law and electronic communications law. Qualified to practice the legal profession since 2014. he Author of contributions on administrative law. He is a member of the Young Administrative Association. Since 2022, after passing the relevant exam, he has been registered in the Special Register of lawyers admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Cassation and other higher jurisdictions”.

