A 76-year-old man has died and five other people, including two minors, have been injured after a head-on collision between two cars on the CL-629 in Merindad de Montija (Burgos).

The event occurred around 5:30 p.m. at kilometer 85 of the CL-629, the Castilla y León Emergency Service 1-1-2 reported, when two cars collided head-on, leaving an unconscious man inside. and two minors trapped.

The 1-1-2 has notified the Civil Traffic Guard, the firefighters of Burgos, the firefighters of Miranda de Ebro and Health Emergencies – Sacyl, which has sent two basic life support ambulances and the medical team from the Espinosa de los Monteros health center and a mobile ICU.

Health personnel reported upon arrival that those trapped had been able to get out of the vehicle, while confirming the death of a 76-year-old man.

They have also treated a 73-year-old woman, who was evacuated by basic life support ambulance to Cruces Hospital (Bizkaia); another 36-year-old woman is transferred to the Basurto Hospital (Bizkaia) in a mobile ICU; and a man and two minors, evacuated by basic life support ambulance, all to the Basurto Hospital.

This is the second fatal accident of the year after the one recorded at new in the morning in Lionwhere a 44-year-old truck driver died after overturning his vehicle at kilometer 18 of the CL-631 highway, in Toreno.