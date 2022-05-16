CR Madrid Monday, May 16, 2022, 7:58 p.m.



One person has died and another 85 have been slightly injured after the collision between a passenger train and a freight train at the Sant Boi de Llobregat station (Barcelona). The driver of the passenger train who has been involved in the accident at the Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) station has died, according to a statement from the Government on Monday.

Around 6:00 p.m., a potash train wagon derailed at the station entrance and crashed into the cabin of the passenger train. Two wounded are in less serious condition, and the remaining 83, minor.

A dozen Fire Brigade crews from the Generalitat, as well as members of the Servei d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) and the Mossos d’Esquadra are working to attend to the hundred people who were traveling on the train.