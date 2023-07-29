The source explained that the “Red Devils” team is keen to complete this deal and “pounce” on the 26-year-old Moroccan player, but before that he will need to “raise money.”

The Italian Fiorentina player will cost Man United 30 million pounds to sign him, while coach Erik ten Hag desperately wants to strengthen his team’s midfield.

The “Daily Mail” stated that the Manchester United administration is seeking to sell more players, noting that it is expected to settle the Amrabat deal in the last days of the summer transfer period, if it succeeds in achieving the “only condition”.

The newspaper highlights that if one of the players, such as Fred, Scott McTominay, or Donny van de Beek, is sold, this will make it easier for Man United to sign Sofiane Amrabat.

Amrabat’s contract with Fiorentina expires on June 30, 2024, so the club does not mind his departure in the current summer Mercato, in the event that he receives a good offer so that the player does not lose for free next summer.

It is noteworthy that the Moroccan player, who joined the Fiorentina team in January 2020, shone greatly during the Qatar World Cup 2022, and contributed to the “Atlas Lions” achieving fourth place, in the largest Arab and African achievement in the history of the World Cup.