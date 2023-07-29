Football World Cup | Colombia’s 18-year-old star player took to the field in the middle of training

Linda Caicedo from Colombia was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2020, from which she has since recovered.

28.7. 15:59 | Updated 6:12 a.m

Football In the training of the Colombian team playing in the Women’s World Cup, a scary moment was experienced on Thursday, when the star striker Linda Caicedo18, suddenly fell to the surface of the field.

Twitter account shared by DSportsCo in the video Caicedo can be seen jogging around the field, lagging slightly behind his teammates. After this, he starts holding his chest and finally falls to the ground in a controlled manner to lie on his back.

Teammates and team staff quickly ran to check the condition of Caicedo lying on the ground.

of The Guardian media representatives following the exercises were asked to leave after the event.

The Guardian says that according to the representative of the Colombian team, Caicedo survived the situation with a start.

“Linda is very tired. What happened in training is just a symptom of all the stress and physical demands. He is fine and everything is back to normal,” said a member of the Colombian medical staff.

DSportsCo later shared a video on Thursday showing Caicedo practicing with his teammates.

Caicedo has come a long way to the World Championships. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2020 when she was 15 years old.

“At the time, I didn’t think I would still be able to play professionally because of all the treatments and surgeries I went through,” Caicedo told FIFA. websites in an interview before the World Cup.

Caicedo recovered from cancer and is now one of Colombia’s most important players in the ongoing games. He scored a fine goal in the team’s first match, which resulted in a 2–0 victory over South Korea.

Colombia’s tournament continues on Sunday with a match against Germany. The teams are tied at the top of Group H.

Correction 28.7. 4:23 p.m.: Caicedo was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, not 2015.

Correction 29.7. clock at 6:11: Also fixed the entry, which had the wrong year.