Suffered victory for FC Barcelona that remains the leader of LaLiga in a match against a Getafe that could perfectly tie and even beat Xavi’s men. The blaugranas played a good game, but they had moments of disconnection that the azulones took advantage of to attack with danger, luckily Ter Stegen avoided disaster and the three points remain in Barcelona.
Ter Stegen (10): He was the great protagonist of the match, he managed to save several goals with magnificent saves, which allowed Barça to win today.
Sergi Roberto (6): Years go by and Sergi Roberto continues to convince the coaches due to his great competitiveness. Barça needs a right back but today the versatile player delivered.
Jules Koundé (7): He was very good at the cut although he could not avoid some dangerous internships.
Andreas Christensen (7): He was the best of the two center backs but he saw a card and had to be substituted.
Alejandro Balde (7): He continues to take steps in his development, today it was a dagger on the wing, although Xavi opted to change him in the second half to maintain the result.
Sergio Busquets (6): He did not manage to be differential like last week in the Super Cup final, and he was not good defensively either, but with the ball he was key to playing out.
Gavi (7): He stood out less than his teammates but all the balls he touched he did so judiciously and worked hard for the team in defense.
Pedro (9): He scored and was key in the game construction tasks. Very complete game from the canary, who proves to be one of the leaders of this team.
Ousmane Dembele (6): He lacked success in most of the plays, although he was very participative in the game and supportive in defense.
Raphinha (5): He barely played a leading role in the game and had to be replaced due to his little influence in attack.
Ansu Fati (7): He was the best of the attackers, and even had a chance to score, but he lacked success. Little by little he seems to be recovering on a physical level.
Eric Garcia (6): He came out to defend the result and keep the ball and he did it perfectly.
Kessie (7): For the few minutes he played, he showed a great attitude and was close to scoring. He is earning to play more.
Jordi Alba (6): He came in to secure the game and provide hierarchy and that’s what he did.
Marcos Alonso (s/p)
