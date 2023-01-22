USA. – The businesswoman, model and influencer Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the “Kardashian” clan showed her baby for the first time one year after her birth. It was through Instagram where the socialite shared some tender photos of his second eldest sonfruit of the love he had with rapper Travis Scott.

The model Kylie Jenner surprised her more than 379 million followers on Instagram by first revealnail tender photos from his second sonIn addition, to let see your facealso shared the NameWell, in the description of the publication he wrote “AIR” along with a white heart as he normally does.

It should be remembered that it was the past February 2, 2022 when the billionaire Hollywood businesswoman shared a publication through Instagram announcing the birth of their second childHowever, after more than a year, Kylie Jenner, as well as the name and face of her firstborn, kept it private and away from the spotlight.

The publication where the younger sister of Kim Kardashian appears, has accumulated more than 20 million “likes” and more than “131, 466” comments from users reacting to the tender photos of Kylie Jenner 25 years old where revealed the face and name of his son.

On the other hand, it is rumored that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, father of her two children “Stormi Webster” four years old and “Aire Webster” 11 months old, They ended their relationship, therefore, an American portal affirmed that the model spent the December holidays away from the rapper after speculation of a hoax.

However, the “US Weekly” portal assured that Kylie Jenner’s break with Travis Scott was amicable, remaining on good terms for the well-being of their children. However, so far neither the model nor the singer have come out to give their statements about the “rumors” of an alleged separation.