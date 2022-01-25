The Ministry of Health of Sinaloa reported this Monday, January 24, 371 new infections of Covid-19 in the entity, a lower figure than the one that had been recorded in previous days when they exceeded one thousand cases.

The good news is that no new deaths were recorded in Sinaloa. Just last Sunday, 543 new cases were reported.

The state agency reported that there is a historical accumulation of 96 thousand 196 confirmed cases and a total of 9 thousand 197 deaths from coronavirus, which continues to be a health concern for many countries, due to the emergence of new variants.

Incidence

The new infections occurred in the municipalities: Culiacán, 201; Ahhome, 74; Mazatlan, 45; Navolato, 33; Guasave, 13; The Strong, 4; and Salvador Alvarado, 1.

Another piece of good news is that another 960 people were discharged from the hospital, for which there is already a total of 84,910 patients recovered after contracting this virus, which mainly affects the respiratory system.

Assets

The Ministry of Health announced that there was a decrease in active cases of Covid, since until this Monday there were 2,089 and this list is still headed by the municipality of Culiacán, this time with 1,297; in second place is Mazatlán, with 340 and in third place Ahome, with 126.

They are followed by: Navolato, 111; The Strong, 73; Guasave, 70; Escuinapa, 20; Elota, 13; Salvador Alvarado, 12; Cosala,8; Badiraguato, 5; The Rosary, 5; Sinaloa de Leyva, 5; Concordia, 3 and Mocorito, 1.

The state agency also reported that there are currently 2,162 suspected cases and Culiacán is the municipality with the highest concentration with 839.

It was reported that there is an availability of 84 percent of the covid beds in Sinaloa that remains at the Yellow Epidemiological Traffic Light.