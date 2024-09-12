“70% of patients with hematological oncological diseases are alive at ten years, a good part of these have recovered. The lack of prevention strategies makes the diagnosis late, but in recent years we are obtaining interesting results that are revolutionizing the therapeutic approach in patients obtaining increasingly better prospects of recovery and long survival”. Thus Armando Santoro, director of the Cancer Center of Humanitas Rozzano, speaking on the occasion of the presentation of the Lilly Italy Hub campaign “#SavingTime. More time thanks to research on blood tumors”