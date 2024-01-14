You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Legislators Samuel Pérez and Sergio Arana participate in the swearing-in session of deputies.
The deputies of the Semilla Movement are suspended from their positions by order of a judge.
Five hours late than planned, the 160 deputies that make up the Congress of Guatemala for the period 2024-2028, they finally took office this Sunday, leaving the way clear to then proceed to the investiture of Bernardo Arévalo de León as president.
The deputies that make up Congress for the 2024-2028 legislature -among whom are 23 parliamentarians from the Semilla Movement party, Arévalo's main supporter- took office once the 2020-2024 legislature closed, at the end of a tumultuous session, with altercations inside and outside the parliamentary premises.
The deputies of the Semilla Movement are suspended from their positions by order of a criminal judge and a congressional commission, although these decisions could be annulled if the new board of directors of Congress so decides. It is voted on by the full House.
