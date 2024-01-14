The former first lady was involved in a series of clashes with figures linked to the party, including the party's president, Gleisi Hoffmann

The former first lady and president of PL WomanMichelle Bolsonaro said this Sunday (14 January 2024) that she will sue “representatives” of the PT (Workers’ Party) for “attacks” made against her.

“I inform you that the appropriate legal actions have already been initiated and that, given the violent history of left-wing activism, preventive security measures have been reinforced.”

Michelle has been involved in a series of clashes with people linked to the PT in recent days. The 1st was when the trade unionist and teacher, Elenira Vilela, said that there is a need to “destroy politically” It is “perhaps in other ways” the former first lady.

The speech took place during a live broadcast held in December 2023, but which went viral on January 11th. The former federal deputy and former president of the PT, José Genoíno, was also present. Elenira became a candidate for councilor in Florianópolis (SC) in 2020.

After the episode, the PL issued a note rejecting the speech made on live. “The seriousness of the threat posed by the woman affiliated with the PT against the integrity of Michelle Bolsonaro is clear and encompasses, according to the words of this PT activist, not only political and judicial destruction, but a variety of other possibilities”.

In March 2023, Michelle He took office as president of PL Mulher, the internal wing of the Liberal Party. Since that moment, his protagonism on the political scene has grown, as has his participation on social networks.

Days earlier, on January 5, PT influencer Karina Santos – known for criticizing Bolsonaro supporters – had her profile published on Michelle Bolsonaro's Instagram page. Karina, who is from Recife, said she received threats and insults from internet users after the post.

The Pernambuco Civil Police opened an investigation into the case. The influencer stated in another Publication on the social network that authorities identified “almost all the people” responsible for the threats.

On January 13, the federal deputy and current president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), came to the defense of Elenira and Karina stating that Michelle Bolsonaro “likes to act like a saint”. Hoffmann said that Michelle “uses all the cowardly methods of Bolsonarism” to try to silence women linked to the PT.

Here is the full post by Michelle Bolsonaro

“I thank each and every one of you for your messages of support and concern in the face of the cowardly threat and attacks made by PT representatives against me

“God is in charge… Always!!

“Only with your eyes will you behold and see the punishment of the wicked. For you said, The Lord is my refuge. You have made the Most High your home. No harm will befall you, no plague will come to your tent. For he will give orders concerning you to the angels, that they may keep you in all your ways. (Psalms 91:8 – 11)”