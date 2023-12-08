Friday, December 8, 2023, 11:18 p.m.



He ONCE coupon has already left the lucky ones in today’s draw, Friday, December 8, 2023. The winners are those who have the following five figures on their ticket: 50679. The series number has gone to 084 and refunds 5 and 9. From LA TRUTH you can consult all the results of draws and lotteries which is organized by both ONCE and State Lotteries and Betting.

The ONCE Cuponazo prize awards each of its coupons with 40,000 euros. Furthermore, if you have guessed the series correctly, which was 029, the prize amounts to 6 million euros. A very juicy amount with which to plug holes, pay bills, buy a property, start that idea or change cars.

Previous eleven draws



On the other hand, the endings are also rewarded here. With the last four figures you can win 500 euros, with the last three 50 euros and with the final two 6 euros. While with the refund you win 3 euros.

In addition, there is a jackpot of 15 million euros with the XXL Cuponazo. This is an additional prize that you can win if you participate in the ONCE draw with 2 more euros and guess the main number and the series.

The payment of the prize



ONCE distributes, in addition to the daily coupon, the Cuponazo every Friday, the Sueldazo on Saturdays and Sundays, and the Eurojackpot on Fridays. If the prize does not exceed 600 euros, ONCE can make cash payment at any of the points of sale. On the other hand, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. The coupons They expire after thirty days since the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected once that period passes.

This changes if the purchase has been made by online at JuegosONCE. Once the draw is over, an email will be sent to you to let you know if you have been awarded or not. If this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be taken into account that prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be taxed to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official result of the ONCE Cuponazo is the only one that is valid.