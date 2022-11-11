The

ONCE coupon has already left the lucky ones for today’s draw, Friday, November 11, 2022. The winners are those who have the following five figures on their ticket: 46040. The number of the series has gone to 029 and the refund, 40. From THE TRUTH you can consult all the

results of raffles and lotteries organized by both ONCE and State Lotteries and Bets.

The ONCE Cuponazo prize endows each of its coupons with 25,000 euros. In addition, if you have hit the series the prize amounts to 9 million euros. A very juicy amount with which to cover holes, pay bills, buy a property, start that idea or change cars.

On the other hand,

completions here are also rewarded. With the last four figures you can win 150 euros, with the last three 15 euros and with the final two 6 euros. while with the

refund you earn 3 euros.

In addition, there is a jackpot of 15 million euros with the Cuponazo XXL. This is an additional prize that you can win if you participate in the ONCE draw with 2 more euros and match the main number and the series.

The prize payment



The ONCE distributes, in addition to the daily coupon, the Cuponazo every Friday, the Sueldazo on Saturdays and Sundays, and the Eurojackpot on Fridays. If the prize does not exceed 600 euros, ONCE can

cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. coupons

expire after thirty days from the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected once that period has passed.

This changes if the purchase has been made by the

via online at JuegosONCE. Once the draw is over, you will be sent an email to let you know if you have been awarded or not. In the event that this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be taken into account that prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

