Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 9:27 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Today, Wednesday, December 20, 2023, a new draw was held for ONCE daily coupon in which the number has been awarded 27746 with 35,000 euros per ticket, series 31. The refund to the first figure is the 2 while the refund to the last figure is the 6. From LA TRUTH you can consult all the results of draws and lotteries which is organized by both ONCE and State Lotteries and Betting.

The draws of the ONCE daily coupon They take place from Monday to Thursday. The daily coupon offers, for 2 euros, 1 prize of 500,000 euros to the winner of the five figures and series, and 49 prizes of 35,000 euros to the five figures.

Previous eleven draws



ONCE daily coupon prizes



€500,000 in five figures and series.

€35,000 in five figures.

€250 to the first four figures.

€250 to the last four figures.

€25 for the first three figures.

€25 to the last three figures.

€6 for the first two figures.

€6 to the last two figures.

€2 upon reimbursement to the ten thousand.

€2 upon refund to the last figure.

Payment of prizes



If the prize does not exceed 600 euros, ONCE can make cash payment at any of the points of sale. On the other hand, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. The coupons They expire after thirty days from the day after the draw. Prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be taxed to the Treasury, applying a tax of 20%

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official ONCE result is the only one that is valid.