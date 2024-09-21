Once Caldas remains the solid leader of the BetPlay II League. This Saturday, September 21, the white team won a difficult match in their visit to Envigado FC, 0-1 on the 11th date of the championship.

According to the criteria of

The Manizales team is consolidating its first place in the standings, and with 26 points is very close to its early qualification to the semifinals.

Once won in the process and with the natural superiority of the good moment of the team led by Hernán Darío Herrera.

The second half was controversial, as Once Caldas took the lead, but the VAR called referee Bismark Santiago to review a previous foul, which for some is common and should not have influenced the goal play.

However, the central referee reviewed and annulled everything, as he considered that the foul against an orange player was crucial to helping the Once.

However, at the end, Once found the deserved opportunity to take the win with a clear penalty. At 84′, Dayro Moreno, the usual scorer, scored the 0-1 and gave the victory to the white team from Manizales.

Dayro is getting closer to the record

Dayro Moreno, forward for Once Caldas. Photo:Once Caldas Share

Dayro Moreno is one step away from equaling the record of Colombia’s all-time leading scorers.

This record is currently held by Radamel Falcao Garcia and Victor Hugo Aristizabal with 346 goals and now Dayro is one step away from the historic attackers.

With his goal against Envigado, Moreno reached 342 goals in his successful sporting career and with his good run he is set to surpass and surpass the current Millonarios striker and the retired footballer.

Dayro has eight games in the regular season, plus the six possible home run games, to surpass this mark and add another record this year like the one he surpassed during Liga I when he became the all-time leading scorer for Once Caldas.

SPORTS WITH FUTBOLRED

More sports news