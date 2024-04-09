The 4th Suzuki Bike Dayorganized by the House of Hamamatsu, is scheduled to Imola L'June 8, 2024. This is an important event promoted by Suzuki for the safe sharing of the roads, the passion for cycling and sport. The Imola circuit it is the starting point and hosts the Village of Suzuki Bike Day. Imola, rich in history in motorsport and cycling, hosted two Road World Championshipsin 1968 and 2020, which saw champions such as triumph Vittorio Adorni And Julian Alaphilippe.

Suzuki Bike Day 2024 program and route

The route of Suzuki Bike Day 2024, set for June 8, follows part of the second Italian stage of the Tour de France. Participants cycle for 53.5 kmfacing a difference in altitude of 930 meters.

Suzuki Bike Day 2024 poster

After crossing theImola Autodromeusually reserved for professional drivers and cyclists, travel along the roads that saw Adorni triumph in 1968 and Alaphilippe in 2020, in the municipalities of Riorlo, Villavezzano, Brisighella And Imola.

The most selective spots are the steep climbs of the Gallisterna he was born in Mazzolano, with slopes of up to 16%. The event is open to any type of bicycle (including, for example, mountain bikes, pedal-assisted bikes, with trolley for children or pets) and has a non-competitive nature.

Suzuki Bike Day 2024 registrations, how to participate

Registrations for Suzuki Bike Day 2024 are possible online on the Suzuki website by June 5thor on site at the Imola Autodrome the day before the event (June 7th) from 5pm to 7pm and the morning of Suzuki Bike Day #04 (June 8th) from 7.30am to 8.30am.

The rates indicated are valid for those who are members at ACSI, FCI or another sports promotion body with agreements with the Italian Cycling Federation. For those who are not members, the registration fee is increased by 2 euros for the activation of an insurance policy.

Membership options include:

Standard fee of 5 euros entirely donated to Dynamo Camp charity, with the possibility of freely increasing the donation.

entirely donated to Dynamo Camp charity, with the possibility of freely increasing the donation. Premium fee of 20 euroswhich includes the exclusive Alè Cycling technical jersey, in addition to the registration fee donated to Dynamo Camp charity.

Suzuki Bike Day 2024 jersey

During the press conference to present the event in Imola, the commemorative jersey of the Suzuki Bike Day 2024 was presented, created by Ale Cycling in collaboration with the Suzuki Style Center.

Massimo Nalli (President of Suzuki Italy) presents the commemorative shirt for Suzuki Bike Day 2024

The shirt represents the three souls of the event: the kimono design and the kangi WA (“bicycle community”), which testify to Suzuki's Japanese identity; the Imola Autodrome route; color yellowsymbol of the Tour de France.

Donations to Dynamo Camp

At the press conference, she also spoke Federica Galassirepresenting Dynamo Camp, the first camp of Recreational Therapy born in Italy for children suffering from serious or chronic pathologies. Suzuki decided to devolve all standard registration fees, equal to 5 euros per participant, to Dynamo Camp, offering participants the freedom to do additional donations.

“Suzuki, which made its debut in the world of transport as a manufacturer of motorized bicycles in the 1950s, believes that the bicycle must increasingly be the protagonist of modern integrated mobility – commented Massimo Nalli, President of Suzuki Italia.

Massimo Nalli, President of Suzuki Italia

It is natural that Suzuki, although not directly involved in the production of bicycles, promotes gentle mobility, as well as respectful coexistence between all road users. After all, cyclists, motorists, motorcyclists are nothing more than the same people who live their passions and use different means of transport from time to time depending on the desires and needs of a specific moment.”

