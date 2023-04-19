Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Once Caldas fans: Manizales mayor's office revealed a new total number of injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Once Caldas fans: Manizales mayor's office revealed a new total number of injured


close

Invasion of Once Caldas fans

Photo:

Twitter: @juaneslc11

Invasion of Once Caldas fans

Enraged fans entered the field of the Palogrande stadium.

On the night of Tuesday, April 18, a terrible situation arose three minutes before the final whistle of the game played by the Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera at the Palogrande stadium.

Fans, mostly from the Holocaust North club, excitedly entered the field with the intention to attack some players from the Once Caldas team, who had the balance against it.

The Mayor of Manizales had reported that the number of injured was 19; however, according to a new preliminary report, the total rose to 28 people.

“20 logistics people, 4 fans and 4 police officers were injured. They are all out of danger,” the Manizales Mayor’s Office reported.

In addition, he clarified that they are all out of danger.

Meanwhile, after the unfortunate incident, the authorities began investigations.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VAQUEZ
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Tags:
