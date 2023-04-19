Once Caldas fans: Manizales mayor’s office revealed a new total number of injured

On the night of Tuesday, April 18, a terrible situation arose three minutes before the final whistle of the game played by the Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera at the Palogrande stadium.

Fans, mostly from the Holocaust North club, excitedly entered the field with the intention to attack some players from the Once Caldas team, who had the balance against it.

Terrible this 🚨🚨! With flying kicks they attacked players of the @Once Caldas. What do those hamponcitos think? They don’t run but a block to hit and run from the police and think they are more athletes than professionals. DETESTABLE!! pic.twitter.com/wIsGzeCAhJ — Gisselle (@gisselleapa) April 19, 2023

The Mayor of Manizales had reported that the number of injured was 19; however, according to a new preliminary report, the total rose to 28 people.

“20 logistics people, 4 fans and 4 police officers were injured. They are all out of danger,” the Manizales Mayor’s Office reported.

In addition, he clarified that they are all out of danger.

Meanwhile, after the unfortunate incident, the authorities began investigations.

