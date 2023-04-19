Tango Game Worksa Japanese software house employed by Microsoft, has several successful franchises under its belt; recently got to surprise us with the rhythm game Hi-Fi Rush and has previously launched thick stocks such as Ghostwire: Tokyo And The Evil Within. Today, according to a well-known leaker, the studio would be working on a new IP and this time it seems it will be a JRPGs.

He talks about it eXtas1s on your YouTube channel, therefore, it is not just any source, previously the influencer had anticipated the announcement of the remastered of Baten Kaitos and also gave us new information regarding Overdosethe new IP under development by Hideo Kojima. The possible veracity of this information, however interesting, has certainly disappointed a large portion of the fans of the manufacturer and of the survival horror genre; really many players expected that, after the success of Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks would return to work on the franchise of The Evil Within perhaps bringing it back into fashion with the long-awaited third chapter.

However, the last word has not been said, however reliable these are only rumors and at the moment there is still no official information released by the software house on the next IP. Whatever it should be, however, we are now certain that Tango Gameworks is synonymous with quality and, when their next game is ready, we will certainly see the birth of a new masterpiece.