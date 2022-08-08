Monday, August 8, 2022
Once Caldas defeated Junior in Barranquilla: relive the best of the match here

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2022
in Sports
Junior vs. National

Junior thrashed Nacional in the Copa Colombia.

Photo:

Carlos Capela. Kronos Agency

Junior thrashed Nacional in the Copa Colombia.

The Barranquilla team could not celebrate its 98 years of foundation with a victory in the Metropolitan.

Junior from Barranquilla faced Once Caldas for the sixth date of the BetPlay League with the aim of continuing his good streak and surpassing Diego Corredor’s team in the standings. However, they fell 1-2 with the Caldense team.

Relive here the victory of Once Caldas in Barranquilla.

lineups

Minute by minute

More news

SPORTS

