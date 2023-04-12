“I always say that you shouldn’t be afraid – explained the Cameroonian after the match – and I repeated it to my team-mates. I’m happy with what the team has done: we suffered against a great rival, but the success is deserved Now, however, we mustn’t think we’re already in the semifinals, but focus on the championship where we need to make up for points. It will be an important match against Monza and we’ll respond presently.” For Onana it was also a revenge because last Friday at the Arechi he had been guilty for Candreva’s goal, that missed cross by the ex-Nerazzurri who had passed him mockingly. Al Da Luz didn’t tremble, but rather gave the team security with his saves. In a night of strong hearts, the African did not tremble. Neither him nor Inter. “Heart and mind were fundamental to our victory” concluded the former Ajax with a smile who always kept unbeaten goals in the three knockout games with the Inter shirt. Wednesday would like us to continue on this path. He has already reached the semifinals of the Champions League with the Lancieri, in 2018-19, and it ended badly against Tottenham, just when the final seemed one step away. He has an open account with destiny and this could be the right season to put some things in order.