The Cameroonian goalkeeper, future Inter, is the protagonist of a mistake in Ajax-Sparta Rotterdam and then responds to criticism: “They can sing or cry, I don’t care”

There have been better days for André Onana, to put it mildly. His was in fact a complicated Saturday: first he made another mistake in an unlucky season and then he responded in kind to the boos of the Dutch fans. They obviously did not appreciate and the Ajax goalkeeper thus approaches a turbulent separation from the club that showed him to the world.

The episode – Ajax-Sparta Rotterdam, postponement from the back in the 33rd minute: two companions of Onana call the ball, he looks for Ryan Gravenberch and ends up giving birth to an inaccurate pass for both. Behind the young midfielder an opposing player emerges who intercepts the ball and, after a couple of exchanges, Joeri De Kamps strikes him with a great shot under the crossroads. The fault is clearly not only the goalkeeper, but his passage is really risky and at this moment the people of the Lancers do not forgive him anything. Whistles for him, both for the mistake and for the farewell on a free transfer in the direction of Inter. See also F1 | Steiner: "With the VF-22 we can get back into the game!"

The outburst – In the second half, Ajax fortunately managed to overturn a game they played as a clear favorite up to 2-1, but at the end of the match Onana was asked to express himself on the whistles rained from the stands. André, like this, doesn’t bite his tongue: “I don’t care what people think, I know what I did for the club. I played little this year, which was hard for me. I’ll be here for a few more weeks and I’ll do it. my best. Criticism is part of life and I let them do it. It’s my life. Again, fans can sing or cry, but I don’t give a shit. ” Very clear, one more reason to be enthusiastic about his new adventure at Inter.

