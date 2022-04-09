PreviousLive Chronicle

Madrid has entered governor mode, owner of the times as in its best springs, against a European champion like Chelsea, or against a team armed from the resistance, like Getafe. Since Quique Sánchez Flores replaced Míchel on the bench, he has conceded the third fewest goals, protected by a defense of five and tight lines that reduce the air. But Ancelotti has Vinicius’ fine-tuned lockpick and Rodrygo’s success on the other side. He saved people for the second leg against Chelsea on Tuesday and, without feeling threatened, maintained the advantage at the top of the League.

two Courtois, Eder Militao, Lucas Vázquez, Marcelo, Alaba (Nacho, min. 85), Camavinga, Casemiro (Dani Ceballos, min. 74), Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior (Marco Asensio, min. 83), Rodrygo and Benzema (Bale , minute 73) David Soria, Mitrovic, Djene, Damián Suárez, Jorge Cuenca (Erick Cabaco, min. 81), Mathías Olivera, Maksimovic (Okay Yokuslu, min. 85), Aleñá (Óscar Rodríguez, min. 45), Gonzalo Villar (Florentino, min. 73), Enes Ünal and Mayoral (Sandro, min. 45) goals 1-0 min. 37: Casemir. 2-0 min. 67: Lucas Vazquez. Referee Cesar Soto Grado Yellow cards Casemiro (min. 43), Federico Valverde (min. 44), Mathías Olivera (min. 75) and Djene (min. 78)

Getafe arranged an intricate network behind that hindered from band to band, dense and forceful, and Vini Jr. set out to unravel it step by step, unfolding a new catalog of records that he has been showing this season. The Brazilian spent much of his first three years behaving as if he were being operated by a single-button game console controller, the one that propelled him forward. But he is already much more, with a wealth of resources that amazes not so much for his effectiveness as for the suddenness of his appearance. Against Getafe he used the supersonic run, continued with the combinations in elevator space format with Marcelo and Camavinga, resorted to the dance of rivals by dribbling with a pipe including Djené, and finished killing them with a stolen pass from Modric.

The center had a lot to do with the previous display of the sample book. By dint of threatening in the melee, the guy who has sat down the most rivals in the League causes a panic that pushes defenses back just by stepping on the ball. Thus a void appeared around him when the ball came to him near his corner of the box. He had time to scan the moves towards goal and to refocus on the ball before hitting it with the outside of his right boot, which would not have surprised Modric if Modric had been on the pitch. The trajectory swept the panic zone of the area from left to right, at the precise height of Benzema’s head, who almost reached it with his bangs. It got away from him, but it was a double chance pass, and when he was already falling, Casemiro appeared to head the plate.

The Brazilian, who at Stamford Bridge picked up the slack after a low-key season, hit the ground running with his first goal at the Bernabéu at ground level. Although later he suffered a small mishap: a yellow card for a protest and he will not be able to play the next day against Sevilla.

Casemiro ruled the midfield surrounded by two unusual ones, Camavinga and Valverde, who rested Modric and Kroos. By taking the Uruguayan there, instead of where he appeared in London, Rodrygo entered to complete the attacking trio. The sides had also changed, with Marcelo and Lucas Vázquez instead of Mendy and Carvajal. A lot of movement to prepare for the second round against Chelsea, which, however, did not reduce their ability to dominate the game.

Aleñá and Villar attended the line of five and Getafe got fairly clear starts, but the threat vanished in Casemiro’s domains. They barely managed to connect with Ünal and Mayoral, and Quique withdrew the Madrid youth squad at half-time to introduce Sandro.

It was not noticed. Ancelotti’s team kept command with the same manual. He rocked Getafe by sending the ball from one side to the other, and from time to time he attacked the wings, the left with Vinicius and the right with Lucas, Valverde and Rodrygo. This Brazilian handles cadences different from those of his compatriot on the other side. Rodrygo eliminates rivals with a kind of slide and containment in countercultural gestures. He seems German, or tremendously mature, because of how he moves and because of his understanding of space, how it appears, disappears and how it is created. Yours and those around you. In one of those maneuvers he joined Valverde and Lucas: he saw where to sneak away and, on his way to the ball, he opened a wasteland for the Galician, who assisted in the second goal.

Perhaps the goal or clairvoyant play by Benzema was missing, which has fostered the expectation of daily astonishment these past few months. He participated, however, in the kitchen of almost everything, and with the 2-0 Ancelotti gave him just over a quarter of an hour of rest for the Champions League on Tuesday. His departure did give rise to something extraordinary: Gareth Bale returned to play at the Bernabéu, that he had not seen him for another quarter of an hour in February 2020, when he came on for Vinicius against Manchester City. The whistle was intense, eager, and he received it with a smile as he trotted.

But the game was already going downhill, and Madrid had the controls well in hand, heading towards Chelsea.

