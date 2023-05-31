Wednesday, May 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

On video: woman drove her car to the beaches of Florida and put it in the sea

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 31, 2023
in World
0
On video: woman drove her car to the beaches of Florida and put it in the sea


close

car on the beach

In the Twitter post you can see the blue car on the beach.

Photo:

Twitter @VolusiaSheriff

In the Twitter post you can see the blue car on the beach.

She was charged with various charges, including reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Monday, May 29, in the United States, a woman drove her car along a beach and came to the water’s edge at Smyrna Dunes Parkin Volusia County, on the east coast of Florida.

The curious incident that caused expectation among the bathers, who were surprised by the appearance of the vehicle.

See also  Lionel Messi: Australia players queue for photo, video

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported through its Twitter account that lThe driver was a woman identified as Sarah Ramsammy26 years old and a native of Orlando, Florida.

The woman, who reportedly crossed a crowded Florida beach with her vehicle, was arrested and charged with various charges.

(You can read: Regular travelers between Mexico and the US must apply for the Border Crossing Card).

According to the authorities, Ramsammy was charged with drink driving, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic control deviceconduct that caused him to almost run over a minor who was on the beach at that time.

In the Twitter post you can see the blue car on the beach, right on the shore, while the waves crash against it. At the same time, the woman tries to give explanations to the agents of the authority, before the astonished gaze of the bathers.

(Also: Unusual! Woman found her diamond ring after losing it in the toilet 13 years ago.)

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

See also  Milanese lemon chicken 'The Bear' style

*With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#video #woman #drove #car #beaches #Florida #put #sea

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Namibia, 15 family members were poisoned by porridge and died

In Namibia, 15 family members were poisoned by porridge and died

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result