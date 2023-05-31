On video: woman drove her car to the beaches of Florida and put it in the sea

On Monday, May 29, in the United States, a woman drove her car along a beach and came to the water’s edge at Smyrna Dunes Parkin Volusia County, on the east coast of Florida.

The curious incident that caused expectation among the bathers, who were surprised by the appearance of the vehicle.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported through its Twitter account that lThe driver was a woman identified as Sarah Ramsammy26 years old and a native of Orlando, Florida.

The woman, who reportedly crossed a crowded Florida beach with her vehicle, was arrested and charged with various charges.

According to the authorities, Ramsammy was charged with drink driving, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic control deviceconduct that caused him to almost run over a minor who was on the beach at that time.

In the Twitter post you can see the blue car on the beach, right on the shore, while the waves crash against it. At the same time, the woman tries to give explanations to the agents of the authority, before the astonished gaze of the bathers.

Today, witnesses at Smyrna Dunes Park reported a reckless driver plowed into the water after speeding 50mph past beachgoers, almost hitting a child. Driver Sarah Ramsammy, 26, Orlando, is charged with DUI (0.153 BAC), reckless driving & failure to obey a traffic control device. pic.twitter.com/3WbMqc5vrO — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 28, 2023

*With information from EFE

