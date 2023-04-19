When talking about living in the United States, many think first of the opportunities this country offers them or the image of the ‘American dream’, however, there is a small town called Escobares City, located in the state of Texas, which is known for being ‘the poorest city in the richest country in the world’.

this place is located right on the banks of the Rio Grande, on the border between Mexico and the United StatesTherefore, the majority of its population (98%) are Spanish-speaking Mexican immigrants. According to data from the Census Office of that country, as of 2020 there were 2,588 inhabitants.

In March of this year, the Spanish content creator Pau Clavero shared a video on his YouTube channel in which he showed the city, where the average annual salary is $6,000, in a country where the average salary of employees is $54,132 a year, based on data for the second quarter of 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

The BBC indicated that close to 62.4% of the population lives below the poverty line.

(Also: They Arrest You, But Help You Carry Your Bags: How Canada Welcomes Refugees.)

As can be seen in the images, the place is more like a typical Mexican town. The church is called El Sagrado Corazón de Jesús and it is Catholic. In addition, the architecture is also very similar to what is found in Mexico.

On the other hand, the houses look quite old and neglected, some have had their roofs or windows fall down. Poverty is evident in the facades and there are relatively few commercial establishments found in the area.

“I would like to focus mainly on the population, they really know what it is like to live here and there really isn’t much information on the internet. Yes, it is true that there are a couple of reports, but they leave me with many doubts about whether this city is safe or not (…) Some say that it is very dangerous and others say that there is a lot of peace here, so let’s see ” , commented the youtuber in the clip.

(Of your interest: Why are countries in Europe increasingly restrictive with migration?).

In the images, you can also see immigration control and border patrols checking that there are no migrants trying to cross the border illegally.

According to a report from the BBC, the controls are quite strict, a Border Patrol helicopter is often heard passing by and there is aerostatic surveillance radar, called Tethered Aerostat Radar System, which follows movements at the border.

It is common for illegal migrants and drugs to pass through the area and at night shootings are heard, according to the testimony that Ruperto Escobar, one of the inhabitants of the area, gave to the

We have a lot of undocumented immigrants who cross here, normally there are quite a few because the river is right away

Even in Clavero’s video, the young people recounted that while they were recording, a subject in a luxurious car stopped them to ask them what they were doing and why they had video cameras. “We have tried to get out of the situation as soon as possible,” they said.

(We recommend: US alerts illegal migrants leaving Colombia: ‘They will be returned’).

“We have a lot of undocumented immigrants who cross here, there are usually quite a few because the river is right away,” another of the inhabitants told the youtubers.

The young Spaniards also tried the Mexican gastronomy that is offered in the place, they visited the town hall, the library and even the fire truck that they received recently, after being recognized as a city: “Thanks to becoming a city, we now have a fire engine, five police officers and a garbage truck.”, Noel Escobar, another inhabitant and at that time mayor, told the aforementioned outlet.

“Yes, you live fairly, but the truth is that people here work to survive. There is no work here, but there are many who fight it every day,” commented a resident in the YouTube video.

ELIM J ALONSO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Chaos on the southern border of Mexico due to the record number of refugee requests

The body of a Colombian migrant who died in a fire in Mexico has already been repatriated

-EE. For now, the US rules out giving special immigration status to Colombians