There BMW XM Label Red is the performance SUV with traction plug-in hybrid with over 700hp. A mighty 585hp V8 it is flanked by a unit electric from 197 HPwhich together lead to 728 hp the total power and a peak of 1,000Nm of maximum torque. The BMW XM Label Red employs only 3.8 seconds to snap from 0 to 100 km/h. The system M Hybrid from the BMW XM Label Red is the interaction between the electric motor and the V8 enginewhich derives from the propulsion of the new endurance racing car BMW M Hybrid V8which in 2023 successfully debuted in the 24 Hours of Daytona of the North American series IMSA and is preparing to participate in events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in the 2024 WEC calendar.

BMW XM Label Red the most powerful ever

The system power of BMW XM Label Red has been increased to 550kW/748hpthat is to say 70kW/95hp more than BMW XM standard produced since December 2022. Torque increased by 200Nm and now it reaches a peak of 1,000Nm. Power is discharged to earth from M xDrive all-wheel drive system.

BMW XM Label Red

The high-revving eight-cylinder combustion engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology is credited with a maximum output of 430kW/585hpwhich is reached at 5,600 rpm. The maximum torque is of 750Nman increase of 100Nm compared to the engine version of the standard BMW XM and remains available over an extremely wide rev range, from 1,800 to 5,400 rpm.

BMW XM Label Red electric motor and battery

Permanently excited synchronous motor in BMW’s M HYBRID system it is integrated into the M Steptronic transmission eight-speed. The electric motor contributes up to 145kW/197hp to the maximum system power of the BMW XM Label Red and develops a rated torque of 280Nm.

BMW XM Label Red is a high-performance SUV with plug-in hybrid drive

A stage of pre-gear patented by BMW is used to increase the torque produced by the engine to an effective maximum of 450Nm. In this way, the compact engine is able to deliver a torque boost that could normally only be achieved by using a much larger and heavier unit.

In addition to generating strong thrust under acceleration, the electric motor also plays a role support in more static conditions, contributing to increase efficiency of the combustion engine. Thus the BMW XM Label Red has an average fuel consumption of 1.7 – 1.6 liters per 100 km in the WLTP test cycle, a combined electric consumption of 34.5 – 33.0 kWh per 100 km and CO2 emissions of 39 – 35 grams per kilometre.

BMW XM Label Red charging socket

The engine is powered by a high voltage battery lithium integrated into the floor pan, which has a usable energy capacity of 25.7 kWh. The electric range is 75-83km in the WLTP cycle and with only the electric motor it reaches the maximum speed of 140 km/h. The battery recharges in AC up to 7.4 kW. This means that the high voltage battery can be recharged from 0 to 100% in 4.25 hours.

M xDrive all-wheel drive

The system of M xDrive all-wheel drive it conveys the power generated by the combustion engine and the electric motor precisely, quickly and intelligently. The system has a structure that prefer the rearwhich enhances the agility of the BMW XM Label Red, particularly accentuated in the mode 4WD Sports. When the system DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) is completely off, the mode 4WD Sanddesigned specifically for driving on dunes and similar surfaces, can be activated via the menu M Setup.

BMW XM Label Red rear 3/4 road

The M xDrive system makes use of a self-locking differential electronically controlled on the rear axle, which further improves traction, agility and directional stability. The M Sport differential allows the drive torque to be distributed between the right and left rear wheel as needed and in a completely variable way.

BMW M Sport suspension and brakes

The standard equipment of the BMW XM Label Red includes the M Professional adaptive suspensionwith electronically controlled shock absorbers and active roll stabilization with Active Roll Comfort to eliminate body roll and lo integral active steering. The braking system M Sports includes six-piston fixed caliper brakes at the front and single-piston floating caliper units at the rear.

21-inch alloy wheels, concealing high-performance M Sport brake calipers

It is paired with the latest generation integrated braking system, which ensures the combination of the stopping power generated by the recovery of the electric motor and brake discs, also offering the driver the possibility to choose between two pedal settings.

BMW XM Label Red as it is outside

From a stylistic and technical point of view, the BMW XM Label Red is the first model after the legendary one BMW M1 to be conceived exclusively as high performance car. Distinctive features of the variant include a band in Toronto Red metallic, also available in a black version.

Front kidney grille with red surround

The use of red also extends to the model badges and wheel inserts. The BMW XM Label Red is equipped as standard with light-alloy wheels from 21 inches. The outlines of BMW M kidney grille and diffuser elements are in high-gloss black.

BMW XM Label Red interior

The combination of colors black red also characterizes the sporty interior of the BMW XM Label Red. Among the main elements of the interior are i M multifunction seatsknee protectors, M-specific content on the BMW Curved Display and the standard BMW head-up displaythe gear lever signed M and an M-specific control panel on the center console.

The cockpit of the XM Label Red

The M Hybrid button allows you to select the desired drive system mode, while the setup button gives you direct access to powertrain, chassis, steering, brake, and chassis configurations M xDrive all-wheel driveas well as allowing you to adjust the level of energy recovery.

The M leather steering wheel is finished in Black Chrome, as well as M buttons and shift paddles with carbon inserts and the plus and minus symbols are in red.

Steering wheel gearshift and set-up controls

An exclusive feature of the BMW XM Label Red is the symbol that identifies the boost mode on the left shift paddle. Finally, the roof cladding has a prism structure and 100 LED units for lighting.

ADAS on the BMW XM Label Red

The BMW XM Label Red is also very safe thanks to the wide ADAS equipment, for automated driving and parking. Among the standard technologies is the Driving Assistantwhich includes the Front Collision WarningThe Lane Departure Warningincluding lane return with steering assistance, the Evasion Assistant, the Alert Assistant and the system Speed ​​limit info.

The Driving Assistant Professionalavailable as an option, offers the Cruise control active with Stop & Go function, as well as functions such as the Steering and lane control assistant, traffic light recognition, automatic speed limit assistance and Active navigation.

BMW XM Label Red front 3/4 road

Even the Parking Assistant Plus it is part of the standard equipment. In addition to the reversing assistant, this system adds to the repertoire of functions the Parking Viewthe front and rear panorama view and the 3D view.

BMW iDrive infotainment

The BMW XM Label Red is equipped as standard with the BMW Live Cockpit Professionalwhich brings with it the latest generation of the BMW iDrivehere based on a specific version M of the BMW Operating System 8. With fully digital screens and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, the new BMW iDrive is designed to be controlled intuitively and naturally.

Instrument panel BMW XM Label Red

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional also includes the navigation system BMW Maps cloud-based. There BMW Digital Key Plusavailable as an option, allows you to lock and unlock the BMW XM Label Red using your own Apple iPhones thanks to safety-optimized ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology. Services are also available Apple CarPlay And Android AutoBMW ID functionality and the ability to use eSIM designed with mobile technology 5G.

Price BMW XM Label Red

The price of the BMW XM Label Red, the most powerful ever, is 203,000 euros. After the presentation at Shanghai Salon arrives in Europe at the end of 2023.

Photo new BMW XM Label Red

