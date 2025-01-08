The Second Section of the Provincial Court of Alicante judges this Friday a man accused of rape a minor under 15 years old and threatened to kill his father if he did not withdraw the complaint. The Prosecutor’s Office requests an initial sentence of 16 years in prison.

According to the information provided by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV), referring to the story of the public ministry, the accused resided in the victim’s home, located in a municipality in the Marina Baixa region of Alicante, among the May 19 and 23 of last year.

According to this information, during the early hours of the 22nd, the defendant entered the minor’s room and threatened to kill his family if they did not have sexual relations, to which the victim agreed out of fear.

The Prosecutor’s Office adds that the man took different effects from the house such as a computer, mobile phones, jewelry and cash. After the minor’s father and the owner of the house filed a complaint about these events, the defendant allegedly threatened to kill him to make him withdraw the complaint.









Thus, the public ministry is provisionally requesting 16 years in prison for the crime of sexual assault of a minor, and the crimes of theft and obstruction of justice for the man accused of sexually forcing a 15-year-old girl in her house. , where he was staying temporarily, as well as robbing said house and threaten to kill the girl’s father if he maintained the complaint he filed for the facts.