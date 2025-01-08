How far will politics fall in the United Kingdom? Ask Elon

Is it possible that three weeks ago Nigel Farage and Elon Musk posed adorably at Mar-a-Lago, in front of that hilariously cheesy painting of Donald Trump in a tennis sweatshirt? I’m as surprised as Nigel that their holiday romance was built on sand. Or, to put it another way, that the African billionaire who promised to deposit £££££££££££ into your account has turned out not to be what he seemed. Farage’s sacking appears to have come after the Reform UK leader failed to agree to a deal with Musk that he should ally with jailed career criminal Tommy Robinson over the latter’s stance on “grooming gangs”.

And so we come to the “grooming gangs,” or “rape gangs,” as they are now rightly and more accurately called. Perhaps the first week of January has been the time when anger at things that have been happening for a long time has reached a significant mass of people. Last year it was the Post Office scandal, this year it is that of the rapist gangs. As for what next year will be, the most likely current forecast is: something Elon decides. We all now live in the Musk Universe. It is a peculiarity of the times that the genius who leads the race to the stars is also the idiot who leads the race to the abyss.