BRESCIA. She ended up in the hospital with the unmistakable signs of the violence on her face and the only fault of having shown herself in a TikTok video without the veil. A 16-year-old girl of Egyptian origin was attacked yesterday afternoon by her father who, having learned of her video from some of her relatives, insulted, threatened and violently beaten her as soon as she returned to her home.

The story comes once again from Brescia, already known for some cases of lack of integration and violence against daughters by Muslim parents: the death of Sana Cheema, the 25-year-old Pakistani killed in 2018 after rebelling against the will of the family to marry a cousin and for whose murder father and brother are under investigation; and the five-year sentence in the first instance last December, for a Pakistani father, mother and brother, accused of arranging their daughter’s marriage.

Yesterday it was the 16-year-old who asked for help, according to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri, with a WhatsApp message sent to a friend who then contacted 112. Military and rescuers found the girl in shock with the obvious signs of the blows received on her face to the mother and little sisters. “She told me that she wanted to kill me,” the student reported to the investigators, who grew up in Brescia with the desire to live like her friends and ended up in hospital with a two-week prognosis. She was taken away from her family, she was taken care of by a protected facility, while her father was reported on the loose.