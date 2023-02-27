Our envoy said that Sameh Shoukry held a meeting upon his arrival at Damascus airport with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Al-Miqdad.

And the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced, on Sunday, that Shoukry would go to Syria and Turkey, on a visit, “in order to convey a message of solidarity from Egypt with the two countries and their peoples, after the February 6 earthquake, which left heavy losses.”

And she said in a statement: “It is expected that the foreign minister will affirm, in his meetings with both Syria and Turkey, Egypt’s permanent readiness to provide a helping hand and assistance to those affected in the affected areas of the two countries.”

She added, “Egypt’s government and people cannot be late for a day in supporting its brothers.”