I am referring, specifically, to the article ‘The Ramón Tamames syndrome’, by Ignacio Sánchez Cuenca, published this Thursday in EL PAÍS. A text in which there are elements to consider, from the Transition to the current situation. However, I understand that in several cases it is an overly admiring vision of what Spain is today, governed by an Executive that is supported by an investiture coalition that is most antithetical in its terms. A coalition made up of people with whom Pedro Sánchez himself said that he would never ally himself: separatists like those of Bildu, certain Catalan pro-independence groups and populist political groups that go about their business and speak of the Constitution as the padlock from 1978.

For the rest, it is sometimes said that there is a certain morbidity about the upcoming motion of censure for leading it, with the support of the Vox deputies. Quite simply, I don’t see any morbidity, because, as the PSOE itself has said, the motion of no confidence is a normal operation within the Constitution and Mr. Sánchez became president of the Government thanks to it. And there is no need to look for more mysteries to something so regulated in articles 113 and 114 of the Constitution. What happens is that this motion is attacked so that it is not held, because it can clarify some ills of the homeland, what the regenerationist Lucas Mallada would have said.

In the historical review of the article that I am commenting on, it seems as if there was a lamentation for the sad references made to President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, who subjected the Spanish politics of his time to a series of ups and downs as unnecessary as they were counterproductive. Among them, the revision, which no one seriously requested, of some autonomy statutes that were working more or less, to end up turning the new revision trance into the impossible path of separatism in the case of Catalonia, in addition to other serious inconveniences.

Additionally, with the entertainment of these topics and others, Rodríguez Zapatero seems to have found out about the Great Recession, the strong world economic crisis, very late, a fact for which he threw in the towel in the fall of 2011 and went to the general elections that they gave Rajoy an absolute majority. Rajoy, by the way, did not know how to govern Spain in the most appropriate way, and he finally lost his presidency in a vote of no confidence that Sánchez won. Such are the things in life.

Other equally unfortunate stories have followed, such as the Democratic Memory, and the Second Republic has been praised everywhere —against which the Socialist Party itself attacked in 1934 with a terrible revolution of more than a thousand deaths—, in such a way that the The impression that schoolchildren and high school students have today is that the Second Republic was the one that really won the Civil War.

All of the above is a review that does not intend to amend any plan, but to offer a vision, also critical, of the recent trajectory of La Moncloa, as many others have already done, among which Felipe González and Felipe González and Alfonso Guerra.

Ramon Tamames He is a candidate for President of the Government in the motion of censure presented by Vox and signs this article as "co-founder of the newspaper EL PAÍS, he was on its Board of Directors for 12 years, and the same as director of the EL PAÍS Yearbook, which he himself founded with José Manuel Revuelta".