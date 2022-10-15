Safety is a fundamental variable for people’s well-being. Fostering conditions that generate effective actions to safeguard Mexican families is the conviction of those of us in politics. Aware of this, the Chamber of Deputies approved, by a qualified majority, after more than 12 hours of debate, the opinion on the minutes of constitutional reform in matters of the National Guard, complying with the proposals of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation on the armed forces and their participation in public security tasks in an extraordinary, regulated, controlled, subordinated and complementary manner.

It is an urgent commitment of free men and women, to attend here and now, not only matters related to public security, but also to develop a State policy. Rethinking the debate on strategies, design, implementation and evaluation of public policies is pertinent. It requires involving new actors and giving responsibilities to local governments.

The opinion points out that the governors will send the comprehensive evaluation annually to the corresponding local legislatures and the National Public Security Council, in a 6-year perspective, from the entry into force of the decree. As of Fiscal Year 2023, a support fund is established for the states and municipalities to strengthen their public security institutions. The local perspective is also important.

The training of the Armed Forces under the Civil Police doctrine enshrined in article 21 of the Political Constitution sets the standard. It is not about replacing the civil authorities or exempting them from their responsibilities. The established temporality is oriented towards the institutionalization of the National Guard under realistic criteria.

The national reality and its challenges call to banish prejudices. The National Survey of Civic Culture of the INEGI, indicated in 2020 that the Army and the Navy are the institutions of the country in which Mexicans trust the most. In turn, the newspaper El País endorsed this idea, including the National Guard in second place in its 2021 survey.

Since the beginning of the Fourth Transformation, the Armed Forces have collaborated in strategic projects such as the Welfare Banks, the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, the distribution and storage of coronavirus vaccines and, recently, the construction of the Mayan Train , the largest investment project for the development of the southeast of the country in recent history.

It is worth claiming a different dimension of the Armed Forces, another Army, another Navy, placing the common interest of all Mexicans: peace and security, in the perspective expressed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, while he holds this honorable position of Representing Mexicans in the Presidency of the Republic, as Commander of the Armed Forces, I will never give the order to repress the people of Mexico.