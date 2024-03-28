Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, affiliated with the Emirates Health Services Corporation, conducted a number of free surgeries for people with limited income, in conjunction with “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day,” which the UAE celebrates on Ramadan 19 of each year and to commemorate the passing of the late founder of the state, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al. Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

Afraa Salem, Director of Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, explained that the hospital’s participation in “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day” comes as an affirmation of its commitment to Zayed’s legacy of giving and extending a helping hand to those in need and dedicating to the culture of work and humanitarian cooperation, which is considered an authentic legacy of the UAE society, noting that performing surgical operations on people of limited means. Limited and visiting patients came as an embodiment of the concepts of human values, which are considered a basic pillar in building society and its cohesion, translating the meanings of humanity in the best ways, instilling them in society, and moving forward towards the process of building and raising the status of the UAE at the regional and global levels.

The Kuwait Hospital administration also carried out a humanitarian visit to patients in the hospital on a tour that included all internal departments to check on their health and present them with gifts, with the aim of establishing a culture of cooperation and cooperation and devoting the spirit of noble human values ​​whose seeds were planted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and in continuation of the journey of Giving and dedication carried by wise leadership.