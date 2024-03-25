Without measures to reduce global emissions, it is estimated that around 216 million people will be forced to move within their own countries by 2050, according to the World Bank. The impacts of climate change are not distributed equally, disproportionately affecting certain regions of the world. In this edition of En Primera Plana we explore the notion of climate refugee, its legal recognition and the ambiguity surrounding this term.

We analyze the figure and typology of climate displaced people with the help of our guests: – Mariana Castaño, founding journalist of 10 billion solutions, a sustainable communication consultancy. – David Chacón, Specialist in public policies related to water. – Lucile Gimberg, RFI journalist.

#Front #Page #legal #limbo #climate #refugees