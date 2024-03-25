The Argentine world champion team, coached by Lionel Scaloni and led by Lionel Messi, although without his presence due to injury, faced The Savior at Lincoln Financial Field in the city of Philadelphia, in the first of this series of two friendlies towards the mid-year Copa América, valid for the FIFA date in March. The result was 3 to 0, thanks to the goals of Cristian Romero, Enzo Fernández and Gio Lo Celso.
Now, it will be your turn to crash Costa Rica, selected led by the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro. We review the possible formation of the “Albiceleste” along with the latest news from Scaloni's team, in addition to reviewing details of the rival, ahead of this clash that will be on Tuesday, March 26, starting at 11:50 p.m. Argentine time.
In goal, the possibilities of making his senior debut in the senior national team grow. Walter Benitez, instead of Emiliano Martínez. The PSV goalkeeper from the Netherlands is having a great season and could have a great chance. Nahuel Molina would be the “4”, the return of Nicolás Otamendi as the second central marker, accompanying “Cuti”, and Tagliafico would once again occupy the left back.
Alexis Mac Allister He would enter the initial formation, accompanying Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernández, in addition to Lo Celso.
Nicolás González would continue as starter and Julián Álvarez would be the center forward instead of Lautaro Martínez.
Meanwhile, Costa Rica played its last match on March 23, where it beat Honduras 3 to 1 in a playoff and won, thanks to Gustavo Alfaro, a place in the next Copa América.
“I had to take a national team in the middle of a generational change, without time to try and with the obligation to get results. Here, after that first game, we only met up with everyone again now,” the coach acknowledged in a press conference after the victory, so by not having injuries or suspensions he could repeat the equipment.
Costa Rica has not yet made its debut in the Concacaf Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Goalkeeper: Walter Benitez
Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico
Frills: Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Gio Lo Celso
Forwards: Nicolás González and Julián Álvarez.
#Argentina39s #lineup #face #Costa #Rica
Leave a Reply