Mercado Livre has 230 vacancies open in Brazil at the beginning of the year. The opportunities are for all companies in the group, including Mercado Envios and Mercado Pago.

In the company’s digital bank alone, Mercado Pago, there are 110 vacancies. As for transport vacancies, which are in the marketplace operation, there are over 80 positions in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina.

The opportunities are for cities in five states of Brazil in the regions, southeast, south and north. To apply and find out more about vacancies, visit the Mercado Livre careers website.

Home Office and Anywhere Office

Adhering to the trends of several companies during the pandemic, Mercado Livre also adopted, for some functions, the home office modality, where the employee works from home, and the anywhere office, where employees can work from anywhere in the world for 90 consecutive days in a year.