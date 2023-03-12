Khartoum would like to return direct flights to Russia. On Sunday, March 12, he told “RIA News” ambassador Sudan in Moscow Mohammed Elghazali Eltijani Sirraja.

“During the Soviet era, we had direct flights, while Aeroflot flew to Sudan and used the country’s airport as a hub to visit other countries. I hope that this issue with direct flights between the Russian Federation and Sudan will be reviewed and direct flights will be opened,” the ambassador said.

Such a decision, according to the head of the diplomatic mission, will have a positive impact on bilateral relations. This issue was not discussed with the Russian side.

On March 3, the acting Minister of Energy of Sudan, Mohammed Abdallah, said that the republic is considering the possibility of cooperating with the Russian Federation in matters of oil production. According to him, Moscow’s outstanding technological capabilities make it an attractive partner. In addition, Abdallah added, a number of Russian oil and gas companies are already working in Sudan.

Earlier, on February 20, SUM professor Yevgeny Smirnov said that African countries in the coming years will increasingly come closer in economic cooperation with the Russian Federation.

On February 9, it became known that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived on a visit to Sudan.

The day before, Bloomberg reported that Lavrov’s visit to Sudan, which coincided with a trip to the country by EU and US ambassadors, came as a surprise to Western countries. The article noted that the timely appearance of the Russian diplomat indicates increased competition between the Kremlin and its opponents in Africa.