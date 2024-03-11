Russia holds elections from March 15 to 17, an event that, although it appears to be a mere formality for Vladimir Putin, reflects a complex political reality. In this episode of En Primera Plana we immerse ourselves in Putin's Russia, examining the keys behind his authoritarian drift in recent years. With the help of our guests, we explore how the Russian Administration has been closing all the gaps in its narrative, consolidating its power in an increasingly forceful way.

Putin signed a law in 2021 that allowed him to run for two more presidential terms, potentially extending his term until 2036.

The death in prison of Alexei Navalny, the most prominent anti-Putin voice according to the West, has shaken the international community as concerns grow that Ukraine will lose the war and, above all, that Putin will exploit the frailties of his adversaries: with USA, where Trump is increasingly stronger on his path back to the White House; and a tired and fragmented Europe that faces other elections in June in which the extreme right may emerge greatly strengthened.

In this edition of En Primera Plana we try to x-ray Putin's Russia with our guests:

– Nikita Safrónov, independent journalist exiled in France.

– Jimena Reyes, director for the Americas of the International Federation for Human Rights. H H.

– María José Zorrilla, international policy analyst.

– Xavier Colas, correspondent for RFI and France 24 in Moscow who has just published the book Putinistan, a journalistic and literary chronicle of Russia's drift in recent years.