Long lines had formed that day in front of the customs office in the Nigerian megacity of Lagos. Although, lines: hordes of people squeezed together in front of the barricades where the sale of discounted bags of rice would start at any moment. 10,000 naira for 25 kilos was promised, about 6 euros, a fraction of what the food often consumed daily by Nigerians now costs on the market.

In recent months, Nigerians have eaten almost every product they eat become more expensive. Considerably more expensive. Peppers, sugar, onions. And so rice. A fifty kilo bag used to cost around 30,000 naira, but now it is almost three times as much. Inflation had risen to almost 30 percent annually in January, the highest point in thirty years. For food, where Nigerians spend most of their money, it is even 35.4 percent.

Less than 2 dollars a day

Africa's giant, as Nigeria is often called because of its large population, is struggling with a double crisis. Not only is rising inflation driving the country's 210 million residents to despair, the naira is also in free fall. After a second devaluation in less than a year, the currency recently lost almost 40 percent of its value against the dollar. In December, a dollar was worth 900 naira, but at its low point in February it dropped to 1,900 naira on the black market.

For many Nigerians, the breaking point has been reached. Even before this crisis, hunger was a growing problem, with more than eighty million Nigerians earning less than $2 a day. The World Bank predicts that another thirteen million others will fall through the poverty line in the next two years. It has led to major protests in recent weeks. “We have suffered enough,” a woman shouted into the camera in Lagos from the BBC. “We are tired.”

How tired became visible at the customs office in Lagos. There, the sale of discounted rice, which customs confiscated from smugglers, ended in tragedy. When the announcement was made that supplies for the day had run out, hundreds broke through the barricades in the hope of finding another bag. Became seven people in the chaos trampled.

Similar scenes occurred elsewhere in the country. Just last week, a food warehouse near the capital Abuja was looted. Nigeria's national emergency response agency NEMA, which owns the facility, initially denied the reports. But eventually local authorities gave in yet that had been broken into, as could also be seen in images circulating on social media.

Failing economy

Public anger is focused on President Bola Tinubu, who won last year's elections “renewed hope” as a campaign slogan. From his fellow party member and predecessor, he inherited not only a country that is suffering from the terror of all kinds of armed groups and terrorists, but also an ailing and debt-ridden economy. An economy that also runs on oil that it has been able to produce in increasingly smaller quantities.

Almost immediately after taking office, the 71-year-old Tinubu introduced a series of far-reaching reforms. For example, he scrapped a popular but controversial fuel subsidy that drained state coffers for decades (ultimately costing the government $10 billion a year). He also put an end to the Central Bank's frenetic policy of firmly controlling access to dollars with multiple exchange rates.

"I'm going to sound like a heartless economist now, but the government has a point. The fuel subsidy was unsustainable"

The reforms were welcomed by investors as well as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which have long advocated them. But for Nigerians the blow was merciless. Fuel prices shot up and with them the price of all kinds of other products. At the same time, the naira plummeted after its value was no longer kept artificially high, but the currency was allowed to be traded freely – at least more freely.

This also made imports on which Nigeria is largely dependent, such as oil that it cannot refine itself, even more expensive. “Nigeria is a very poor country, but most Nigerians do not realize this,” Cheta Nwanze, researcher at think tank SBM Intelligence, said at the time. NRC. “Now people are really starting to feel it. Now comes the hard part.”

The situation is especially dire in northern Nigeria, where residents fear Boko Haram splinter groups and kidnapping bandits. This was the case this week in the city of Kaduna 280 (!) students and their teachers kidnapped. Tinubu has still not found an answer to that threat. In the meantime, farmers do not dare to go to their land, causing shortages and prices to rise even further.

As a result, families struggle to put food on the table. Like this saw the BBC how in another northern state people now buy the barely edible cast-offs from rice farmers: rock-hard grains called 'fight' in the local Hausa language because they are so difficult to cook. “I can no longer afford regular rice,” a young mother told the news channel. “This is the only way I can feed my family.”

Money to private account of minister

Tinubu vowed to ease the pain for millions of Nigeria's poorest after scrapping fuel subsidy. For example, assistance was announced of approximately 10 euros per month for six months. In January, this and other support programs were stopped when it emerged that the responsible minister had spent millions of public money on one personal bank account dumped.

No one was surprised. Corruption is endemic in Nigeria. Moreover, tone deafness marked Bola Tinubu's bloated government from the start. So left the wealthy politician free up millions of dollars in the budget for a renovation of the presidential villa, the purchase of a presidential yacht and a fleet of brand new SUVs for him and his wife as well as the ministers who helped him to power.

'Heartless economist'

“Leadership in times like these requires leading by example, self-sacrifice and wise management of public resources,” the newspaper sneered Premium Times recently in a comment. “If this was a test, the president has failed.” According to the newspaper, it is extra painful that dying Nigerians are now being told that they have to persevere. Because: their measures will be good for Nigeria's economy in the long run.

“I'm going to sound like a heartless economist now,” says Fadekemi Abiru, chief analyst at Stears, a data research firm in Lagos, apologetically. But as far as the latter is concerned, the government has a point. Everyone agreed that the fuel subsidy was unsustainable. “In the long run, this will be good for the economy.” However, the blow could have been softened, says Abiru; if the subsidy had been abolished more gradually.

However, it does not seem to have been completely abolished. Abiru: “We see that the price per liter at the time of import is still higher than what people pay at the pump.” The IMF called this a silent reintroduction of the subsidy. The government is silent about this.

What Abiru, like many other economists, is more pleased with are the measures taken by the new chairman of Nigeria's Central Bank to stabilize the naira and reduce inflation. For example, he raised the interest rate sharply to 22.75 percent and is busy eliminating the billions of dollars it owes to airlines and other multinationals. Due to the lack of dollars, these companies had difficulty getting their profits earned in Nigeria out of the country.

Nigeria is a very poor country, but most people do not realize this. Now they are really starting to feel it

But a lack of those same dollars, partly due to disappointing oil revenues, remains a major problem. The struggle to convert their Nigerian-made profits into dollars, combined with a plummeting naira, has led one multinational after another to decide in recent months to scale down or even to stop completely. These include food giants Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

Tinubu had actually hoped to boost the economy with foreign investments. Instead, these took over the past year 80 percent off. “There is a lack of trust,” says analyst Abiru. “That doesn't just disappear.”

Prosecution of Central Bank Governor

The government now has its own bogeymen. When asked about high inflation, the Minister of Finance recently lashed out at the former head of the Central Bank. This Godwin Emefiele, also the man behind the old tangle of exchange rates for the naira, used the money press for years to fill budget deficits of Tinubu's predecessor. He becomes now continuedincluding for corruption.

The minister also opened the attack on crypto services such as Coinbase and Binance. Cryptos became popular in recent years among more affluent and tech-savvy Nigerians, as a safer alternative to the unstable naira. But according to the minister, the services are a “safe haven” for speculators and money launderers. Access to their sites is now blocked.

The majority of Nigerians, too poor to have paper money at all, will hardly notice this. The worst does not seem to be over yet for them. Inflation is expected to rise further – according to the IMF in a 'worst case scenario' to 44 percent. “Nigeria is sitting on a powder keg,” recently warned the influential Sultan of Sokoto State. “It's about to explode.”